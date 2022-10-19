Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

