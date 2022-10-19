Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,967 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 430,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

