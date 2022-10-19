Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wag! Group (PET)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ: PET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2022 – Wag! Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Wag! Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Wag! Group is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Wag! Group is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Wag! Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00.

Wag! Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PET opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. Wag! Group Co. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

