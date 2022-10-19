WeBuy Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00025505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $3.19 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs."

