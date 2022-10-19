Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.
Watsco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.32. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watsco (WSO.B)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.