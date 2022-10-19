Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.32. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

