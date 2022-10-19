Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

