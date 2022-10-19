Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

WHR stock opened at GBX 110.59 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.87 million and a P/E ratio of 245.76.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

