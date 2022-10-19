Walken Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.88 or 0.27638295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

