Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Cap of $100.24 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00021795 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.94 or 1.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00056216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.55007875 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $42,567,610.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.