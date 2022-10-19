vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

VTVT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -1.24. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

