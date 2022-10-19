Vow 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $693,572.00 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $693,572.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency."

