Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,520.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$13,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,520.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Marty Rendall purchased 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:VIT traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

