Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. 103,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,424. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

