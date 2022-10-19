Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after acquiring an additional 416,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 333,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,404. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

