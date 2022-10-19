Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11,383.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

