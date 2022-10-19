Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 100.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.