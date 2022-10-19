Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 29.2% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

