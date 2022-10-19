Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 1,944,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,040,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

