Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 1,944,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,040,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.