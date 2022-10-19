Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.27. 312,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

