Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,707. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

