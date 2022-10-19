Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.24. 16,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.99 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

