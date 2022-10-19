Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,308 shares.The stock last traded at $216.34 and had previously closed at $218.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

