Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

VEU traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 60,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

