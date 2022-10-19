Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 5.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

