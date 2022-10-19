VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19.

