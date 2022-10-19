Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $129.77 Average PT from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 85,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

