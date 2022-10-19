USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $723.96 million and $80.10 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.26 or 0.27662922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010804 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,061 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper"

