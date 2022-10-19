UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $21.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.81. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.02 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

UNH stock opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $423.40 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.80. The stock has a market cap of $488.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

