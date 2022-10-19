United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.63. 27,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,265. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

