United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,473,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

