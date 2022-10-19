Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

