Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 333053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Unicharm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.