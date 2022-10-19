Umee (UMEE) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Umee has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $408,511.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.40 or 0.27656242 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

