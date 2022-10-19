UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

