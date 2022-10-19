Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $51.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.