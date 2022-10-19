U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 3.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 19,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 776,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $952.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 42.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 196,317 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 172.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

