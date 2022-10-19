Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.62. 4,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.33 and its 200-day moving average is $366.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

