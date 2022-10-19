Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.26.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $373.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

