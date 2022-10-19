TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $3.61 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. 27,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.41 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

