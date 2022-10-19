TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $250.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.