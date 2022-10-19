TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of META stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.