Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Plans GBX 1.68 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

BBOX opened at GBX 130.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.74. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.66.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.