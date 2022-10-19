Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 23,876 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,613,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,885,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 270,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

