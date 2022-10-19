Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 21,292 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. 217,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,513. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

