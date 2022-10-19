Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $76,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

