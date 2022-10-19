Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 319,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 152,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

