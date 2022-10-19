Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $95.09 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $95,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $468.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.56 and its 200-day moving average is $509.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

