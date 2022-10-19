Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $126.71 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $126,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock valued at $142,614,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.82. 54,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

