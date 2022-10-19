Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,301 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 319,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.