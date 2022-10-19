Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,110 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.50 ($18.46).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 791.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 834.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

